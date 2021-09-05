Review: Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU – ‘Cold Heart’ (PNAU Remix)

70 % 70 Fun The perfect song for your next house party, pres, or kitchen disco. 7

Pop icons Dua Lipa and Elton John released their single ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ after teasing it on TikTok; the pair are a match made in music heaven.

The song starts with a signature Dua Lipa dance beat, conveniently in time for clubs reopening. We know what to expect. After we hear Elton’s first verse, Dua comes in with ‘Rocket Man’ lyrics – perhaps a nice reference to her most recent album, which is littered with references to space. The song then goes on to find its own rhythm within the chorus, using Elton’s song ‘Sacrifice’ as its basis.

After a first listen I was unsure whether I liked it. However, after playing it again (and again) I am growing to love it. The use of ‘Rocket Man’ provides the perfect foundation for the pair’s collaboration and the combination of Elton’s lyrics and Dua’s sound creates the best dance hit of Summer 2021 so far. Although it is not one of Elton’s usual ballads, this single is a perfect dance track for the club.

‘Cold Heart’ (PNAU Remix) is out now via EMI / Mercury Records. Watch the video here: