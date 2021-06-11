Review: Lorde – ‘Solar Power’

100 % 100 Revitalising Lorde is back to soak in the happiness on her new track. 10

The last time we heard from Lorde, she was wiping the tears off of her face from the sensations of Melodrama. Now she’s back to soak in the sun on her latest track ‘Solar Power’.

There’s a new kind of feeling expressed on this track, at least by Lorde’s standards, whose discography thus far has been soaked in dark, grungy indie-pop. ‘I hate the winter’ is the opening line, signifying a clear change in tone. It basks in the colourful feelings of happiness. This theme is resonant throughout – the chorus sings ‘forget all of the tears that you’ve cried, it’s over’, as Lorde instructs us all to live in a ‘new state of mind’ like her and forget our past troubles.

It’s not just the lyrics that ooze exuberance, either. ‘Solar Power’ sounds like it has come straight from the vaults of the 90s, with drums and acoustic guitars that are reminiscent of Primal Scream‘s Screamadelica, or even George Michael‘s ‘Freedom! ’90’, and a sly reference to A Tribe Called Quest‘s ‘Can I Kick It?’. Yet, Lorde brings something new to the table, through uplifting bass and guitars from long-time collaborator Jack Antanoff and dreamy backing vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. Along with the vivid lyrical images of summer, these combine to make the perfect revitalising summer track.

It seems that the four year wait was worth it.

‘Solar Power’ is out now via Universal Music. Watch the video here: