Review: Django Django – ‘Kick The Devil Out’

British artpop kings Django Django never fail to produce a funky tune and their newest track doesn’t disappoint. Their latest release ‘Kick The Devil Out’ starts as it means to go on, with the devil exclaiming “Well, hello there” to an unexpecting human.

This is one of those tracks where you really need to watch the music video to understand the band’s style and humour, as Django Django are never far from quirky. The track, from the band’s latest album Glowing in the Dark (which I reviewed earlier this year), is a catchy tune, to say the least. ‘Kick The Devil Out’ was a stand out to me from the album, but as a single on its own with a brilliant video to accompany it the song feels even more interesting.

The track is a little bit existential, but if you get onto Django Django’s discography you’ll notice this is somewhat a theme. Alongside the single, the band also released a remixed version with Fimber Bravo that plays on the melodies and uses a vast array of instruments to offer a new side to the versatile band’s sound.

‘Kick The Devil Out’ is available to listen to now via Because Music. Check out the official music video below.