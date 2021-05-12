Review: David Keenan – ‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’; Exceeds Expectations and Pushes Boundaries

70 % 70 Gloriously Folksy David Keenan produces a glorious combination of spoken-word verse and free flowing, free-rolling folksy rock. 7

Ever since I was introduced to David Keenan‘s music it seemed I had found what I was looking for. I always appreciated the narrative and storylines woven into his lyrics, it made for a more interesting and enjoyable listening experience, but it also made each individual record seem part of something much bigger than they actually were. A 4-5 minute track becomes an epic tale of a town lacking vitality, that for me never fails to bring the strongest emotions to the surface. Keenan always gave a voice to those who others refused to listen to.

Keenan’s latest single ‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’ is no exception. Boasting a mixture of spoken word features and broken melodies Keenan shares his latest discoveries, that a coat is all you need to be a writer and that ‘time can be a teacher when it suits’.

Packed with captivating creative nuances, Irish film actor Peter O’Toole gives his name to the leading soliloquy of Keenan’s new upcoming album. Keenan continues exceeding expectations and pushes boundaries with the second instalment of his upcoming album. As ‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’ follows the Keenan trademark of a mystical, poetical tale with hints of folky acoustic magic we can expect big things from the next chapter in the Keenan series.

The new single and music video come at the same time as Keenan announces his 2021 European tour ‘WHAT THEN?’, which will include a date in Dundalk, Keenan’s hometown.

‘Peter O’Toole’s Drinking Stories’ is available to listen to now via Rubyworks. Check out the official video below.