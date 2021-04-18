Review: twenty one pilots – ‘Shy Away’

60 % 60 Catchy The duo's newest single is nothing special, but provides fans with hope and excitement for the upcoming album. 6

Twenty One Pilots are well-known for their distinctive sound and their progression into the more mainstream crowd since the release of their fourth studio album Blurryface. ‘Shy Away’ is the newest track from the duo, coming at the same time as an announcement for their upcoming release Scaled And Icy.

Scaled And Icy will be Tyler and Josh‘s sixth studio album, and it is hard to predict what will come of it with the release of ‘Shy Away’. The single has elements of familiarity which are reminiscent of the boys’ earlier days, with the almost-shouting tones of Tyler near the end reflecting their beloved track ‘Car Radio’.

However, the most noticable aspect of ‘Shy Away’ is its catchiness. Playing into what radio stations love, this single possesses a repetitive chorus, repetitive riffs, and a melody which doesn’t stray far from the same few notes. Saying that, the band have not forgotten their roots in this track. Tyler’s strong vocals coupled with the backing ‘ahhh’s heard throughout have been a staple throughout their music releases, and the more I hear the single, the more I want to listen to it.

All in all, ‘Shy Away’ has potential, but is too simplistic a track to embody everything that the duo have to offer. Hopefully with the release of more tracks from Scaled And Icy this pop-enfused single will grow on me. In the meantime, I will be watching the gorgeous colour scheme of the music video on repeat.

‘Shy Away’ is available to listen to now via Fueled by Ramen.