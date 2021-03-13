Review: The Fratellis – ‘Need a Little Love’

60 % 60 Upbeat The Fratellis latest single doens't quite hit the mark of their previous tracks, yet still proves to be an upbeat and catchy listening experience. 6

The latest track from Scottish rock band The Fratellis, ‘Need a Little Love’, doesn’t quite match their usual tone. Whilst it’s enjoyable to listen to and very catchy, the funky sound of their classic tracks like ‘She’s Not Gone Yet But She’s Leaving’ and the infamous ‘Chelsea Dagger’ feels lost in their new sound.

‘Need a Little Love’ is an upbeat track that radiates positive vibes, giving us something to distract us from the cold outside, however, its positivity fails to provide a strong song from the brilliant band. There are some musical elements that are more experimental, taking away from their rock sound to bring a more poppy atmosphere that is reminiscent of 80s/90s bands, such as Madness and The Verve, whose sound blurred the pop-rock boundaries and employed string-infused instrumentals.

The track comes as the third instalment towards their upcoming album Half Drunk Under a Full Moon, which was set to be released in early 2020 but has been postponed to this year with its expected release on April 9th 2021. Whilst ‘Need a Little Love’ doesn’t impress as much as previous Fratellis tunes, it’s still an upbeat song that is both catchy and enjoyable.

‘Need a Little Love’ is available to listen to now via The Fratellis. Check out the official video below.