Review: Billie Eilish and Rosaliá’s Lo Vas a Olvidar; ”Moody, hazy melodies and reverb-heavy synths”

80 % 80 HAUNTING MELANCHOLIA After over a year of waiting, Eilish and Rosaliá follow up with a beautifully melancholic record on the ephemeral themes of passionate love turning sour. 8

After creating a buzz on social media over a year ago, the collaboration we’ve all been patiently waiting for is here.

Rosaliá and Billie collaboration gossip first came about when Rosaliá tweeted a picture of the two pop icons in the studio together:

Can’t wait to finish our song 🖤 compartir contigo en el estudio o verte ayer actuar me inspira sooo much, love you B pic.twitter.com/TxV3J7D1QQ — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) March 10, 2019

Now, more than year later the beautifully haunting record, ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’, does not disappoint. After teasing a collab in the before-time of 2019 fans have been calling for the records release. ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’ is a hypnagogic and muted duet produced with moody, hazy melodies and reverb-heavy synths. It’s a departure from both artistic’ energetic singles over the last year; Rosaliá has been dominating the music scene, not only in her own Latin scene, but by joining forces with The Weeknd for a remix of ‘Blinding Lights’ in which she provides her own seductive Spanish.

The subdued deliberate pace of ‘Lo Vas a Olivdar’ enhances the extreme melancholy tones and lyrics which Eilish sings providing her own compelling Spanish-English combination.

If the mood seems too measured and soaked in sorrow, or provokes some unexplained sadness when listening, that’s kind of the point. The single is supposed to accompany HBO high school drama Euphoria, which premiered earlier this week. The shows melodrama and tumbling vocals of Rosaliá and Eilish go hand in hand, turning passionate wild love into something that’ll haunt you and throw you into a realm of supernatural vibes that makes a fundamental contribution to both artists catalogue.

‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ is available to listen to now via Darkroom/Interscope Records.