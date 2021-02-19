Review: Django Django – ‘Free From Gravity’; A Disappointing Shift in Tone

50 % 50 Disappointing Django Django's latest track lacks the exciting elements that usually make them unique. 5

British art-rock band Django Django‘s latest release acts as a clear stylistic follow-on from their previous new track ‘Glowing in the Dark’ which they released at the end of 2020. ‘Free From Gravity’ employs the light electronic style of the band, however, loses some of the much-loved fast paces of previous tracks.

Whilst the single is an enjoyable listen that reminisces of their existing experimental style, it lacks much notability until the chorus hits. The chorus is catchy but still lacking the punch of some of my personal favourite tracks from Django Django, such as ‘First Light’ and ‘Life’s a Beach’. Sadly, the lyrics don’t offer much, but as the chorus builds throughout the song the musical layers gain a bit more purpose, although I can’t see myself listening to this track all that much which is a great shame. The video is quite quirky though and perhaps brings you into the world of the song more than listening to it without.

The band appear to be building up some tracks for a new album which is exciting, yet I’m hoping that the tracklist doesn’t use the style of this track as its guide.

