Review: SZA – ‘Good Days’; ‘A Winning Cut’

100 % 100 Gorgeous With a little help from Jacob Collier, SZA drops yet another lush slice of R&B. 10

Following September’s also very good ‘Hit Different’, which saw SZA team with Ty Dolla $ign and the Neptunes (talk about stacked talent), ‘Good Days’ takes the neo-soul singer-songwriter to a similarly dreamy place.

Enlisted for background vocals here is jazz-pop-classical-thing whizz Jacob Collier, whose signature reharmonization is used very appropriately to strengthen the song’s reverbed and pillowy instrumental. Nylon strings bouncing with delay and a muted beat form the backbone of this, SZA weaving smoothly through a helping of “phwoar” melodies. Take this, an irresistible chord switch-up in the chorus and characteristically reflective lyrics (“I’ll await my armored fate with a smile / Still wanna try, still believe in good days”), and you have a winning cut. Here’s hoping there’s more on the horizon from SZA.

‘Good Days’ is available to listen to now via Top Dawg Entertainment.