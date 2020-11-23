Review: Billie Eilish – Therefore I Am; ‘A Welcome Uptempo Break’

60 % 60 Snappy Hot on the heels of the more gloomy 'No Time To Die' and 'My Future', 'Therefore I Am' is an impish tune that sees Eilish play to her strengths. 6

Chart-topper and alt-pop star Billie Eilish barely needs an introduction. Since the release of her debut record WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in early 2019, her trajectory seems to have only deepened. Bond song aside, she and her producer brother FINNEAS have kept busy with a recent string of songs; ‘Therefore I Am’ is the latest.

The song plays to Billie’s strengths. The driving beat, spoken verse interjections, and distorted layers of vocals are devilish, and the incriminating lyrics add to a tongue-in-cheek and crafty sound. It’s wry, puckish and wicked-sounding — a head-bobber of the ‘all the good girls go to hell’ variety. Though the song doesn’t add anything particularly new to her catalogue, it can’t be said that the singer-songwriter isn’t playing to her strengths. Following the more sombre ‘My Future’ and ‘everything i wanted’, ‘Therefore I Am’ is a welcome uptempo break. Perhaps textbook for Eilish, but likeable nonetheless.

‘Therefore I Am’ is available to listen to now via Interscope Records.