Review: Alfie Templeman – ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’; 80s Pop-Inspired Synth-y Goodness

100 % 100 Bright and Beautiful Alfie Templeman has proven once again why he is one of the most exciting young musicians in the world right now as he dazzles us with another retro-inspired banger! 10

After only two months since his last release, teen sensation Alfie Templeman is back with a bright and groovy single that couldn’t be any more infectious. ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ takes a lot of inspiration from 80s synthpop but gives the vintage sound a more modern twist that results in a fantastic track that has universal appeal.

The bass on this track is incredible. It’s the backbone of the whole song and provides three and a half minutes of pure funk. The glittering synths also can’t be ignored. They provide the song with the vibrant energy that gives the single that replay factor. Templeman has dropped yet another song that is so easy on the ears and is just pure, sweet ear candy.

Lyrically, the song is certainly deeper than you would anticipate based on its sound. When speaking about the song Templeman has said “Some days I can’t stop thinking about how short life is and how you only have so much time to spend with the ones you love. Deep, right? Honestly I’ve made so many songs with the titles ‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ but this one felt the most meaningful.” Having bright instrumentation to accompany a more serious topic is something that this talented teen has managed to nail so early on in his career and is beginning to become a reoccurring theme in his music.

‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ is one of those danceable bops that you can’t hate. Templeman has cooked up yet another banger and if you haven’t listened to any of his material before this is the perfect place to start.

‘Forever Isn’t Long Enough’ is available now via Chess Club.