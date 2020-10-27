Review – Miley Cyrus – ‘Heart of Glass’; Miley Continues to Impress

100 % 100 Rockin' Miley Cyrus' cover of Blondie's classic tune is truly something to behold. 10

After originally being performed live on iHeartRadio, Miley Cyrus‘s cover of Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’ was uploaded to TikTok and as of now has over a million likes on the platform. Needless to say, it took the world by storm, and by popular demand was put up on streaming services.

Despite her previous pop music, Miley’s raspy tone has also lent itself to her country roots. However, her venture into a more rock, 70’s – inspired style has by far garnered the most attention by fans and critics alike, a harder-hitting version of the originally soft and dreamy rendition of ‘Heart of Glass’ by Debbie Harry making it near-impossible to not want to head-bang along. Everything is cranked up – most notably the belting vocals and the electric guitar, which dominate the song.

This is yet another example of TikTok boosting singles into mainstream ears, singles by Doja Cat and Cardi B also having received this treatment, as well as old classics such as the Mamas and Papas‘ ‘California Dreamin”. It’s now undeniable that the platform has immense power, especially with what trends in regards to singles and artists in general. For Miley, this couldn’t come at a better time, giving a taste of her inspiration ultimately making the wait for her next album release She is Miley Cyrus all the more anticipated.

Miley Cyrus’s cover of ‘Heart of Glass’ is available to listen to now via RCA Records.