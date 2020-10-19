Review: slowthai ft. James Blake, Mount Kimbie – ‘Feel Away’

80 % 80 Addictive slowthai's newest single has a little something for everyone to enjoy. 8

Tyron Frampton, better known as his stage-name slowthai, has gained consistent attention over the years. If you don’t know him for his politically-charged music, you probably know him for his controversial appearance at the NME Awards earlier this year. However, his newest single ‘Feel Away’ is a good example of why he is admired by his fans.

Opening with an addictively repetitive beat, slowthai’s lyrics bring up the topic of complicated love, featuring the poignant lyric “Walkin’ through my mind, it’s a forest, don’t get lost again”. Just as listeners are fully immersed in slowthai’s beat, James Blake‘s vocals join to pull together the gorgeous emotion present here. As Blake sings, “You revealed who you are / So this doesn’t feel like love”, he continues the themes which slowthai first introduced, but with another level of emotion. It’s impossible to hear Blake’s voice and not feel its full intensity.

With the perfect level of enjoyable beats and gorgeous vocals, ‘Feel Away’ has everything. What makes the single even better is its dedication towards Frampton’s younger brother, Michael John. His Instagram post announced the release of the single, with a heartwarming dedication to his brother – “rest in paradise little brother, I love you more than life itself”.

‘Feel Away’ is available to listen to now via Method Records. Check out the music video below: