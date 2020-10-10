Review: The Struts – ‘Strange Days’; Exactly What We Needed

80 % 80 Uplifting In times when optimism is hard to find, The Struts and Robbie Williams deliver it perfectly. Uplifting 8.0

During the hardest year of many of our lives, The Struts and Robbie Williams have released a song exploring the confusion and uncertainty surrounding each one of us right now, with a tint of optimism and happiness, which is so easily lost in these times.

The Struts have always been extremely underrated; their live shows are the best around and their two previous albums are both incredibly impressive, yet they just haven’t hit the heights they deserve. This is why working with a worldwide superstar such as Robbie Williams will benefit them greatly and hopefully boost their publicity. The blend from Spiller’s voice to Williams’ is seamless and is a collaboration I did not expect to enjoy as much as I did.

The Struts recently released the music video for ‘Strange Days’ which is predominantly edited in black and white, implying the bleakness of the world during this strange year, however, at the end it’s juxtaposed with The Struts performing the song in colour, highlighting the optimism within the song and the hope that things, as they are right now, are not permanent and there is hope for a better future.

‘Strange Days’ is available to listen to now via Interscope Records. Strange Days is out October 16th.