Review: Trixie Mattel – ‘Video Games’; ‘Was It Really Necessary?’

Chances are you’ve heard of the 2011 smash hit ‘Video Games’ from the brilliant mind of New York born singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, which won song of the decade at the Q Awards in London last year. The haunting ballad captures the essence of self-indulgent love and an obsessive doom that tortured ruined the love affair that Del Rey has first-hand experience with. Released as Del Rey’s first single, the song exploded onto the music scene, attracting attention of many other artists, producing multiple covers of the song. The most recent cover: Trixie Mattel.

Welcome to the country apocalypse.

Where ‘Video Games’ was a baroque-pop ballad with ballooning orchestras and pizzicato strings that cut deep and force the emotion out of the song which subdued the themes of an aloof drinking beer boyfriend figure, Mattel has….interpreted it differently. Being known as an outrageous comedy queen in her career, it’s hard to take anything that she does seriously, and this is no exception. In the harshest way, the cover is the worst thing to ever happen. Period. It’s absolutely awful and hearing it the first time the nausea hit and I closed my YouTube tab faster than you can say ‘Wild Wild West’.

Trixie has undoubtedly applied her own aesthetic to the record, which unfortunately is one I don’t particularly enjoy. Where the old nostalgic Hollywood glam vibe in the original record was incredibly seductive and followed the sultry persona of Del Rey herself, this country vibe is something I struggle to take seriously, especially when it’s Trixie Mattel, one of the most rambunctious drag queens out there. By no means am I discrediting Mattel for her talent; the singer is able t0 apply her own style to the song and interpret it into something completely new. But was it really necessary? There’s a million and one other songs she could’ve picked, yet she chose this one. The inspiration behind Mattel’s cover is purely the idea of video games, which distracts from the delicate and fragile story behind the writing of the track; something that was once a beautiful and delicate tragic story of a tormented love affair is now subject to cowboy western video games.

Whilst it’s something I don’t particularly like, I’m sure Trixie Mattel’s fanbase will enjoy the single and be glad to have Mattel cover such an iconic track from the modern Hollywood glam artist herself.

Trixie Mattel’s cover of ‘Video Games’ is available to listen to now.