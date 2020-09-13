Review: Sixx: A.M.; Artists For Change – ‘Maybe It’s Time’

80 % 80 Powerful A moving track that chronicles the depths of addiction and the light at the end of the tunnel! 8

Released on the 21st of August, as part of the soundtrack to the upcoming Better Noise film Sno Babies, Sixx: A.M’s 2016 track ‘Maybe it’s Time’ has been revamped as a part of an industry wide attempt to shed light on the American opioid crisis and to raise money to serve recovery communities across the globe. Released in advance of America’s September ‘National Recovery Month’, the track features a who’s who of big music industry names under the moniker of ‘Artists for Change’, that ranges from Awolnation and Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliot to Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, who have all pitched in to do their bit for this charity project.

Nikki Sixx, co-founder of Sixx: A.M. and Mötley Crüe, has been a long-time spokesman for removing the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery ever since he began his own recovery journey. During the earlier years of Mötley Crüe, the band had an infamous reputation for intoxication and chaos which in places far transcended their music, and so to see Sixx heading this charity effort, that has taken on even more prominence amongst the Covid-19 pandemic, makes it is evident how close to home not only the lyrics hit, but the cause as well.

In a music video spattered with the harsh and shocking facts of the opioid crisis, all the contributing artists are clearly dedicated to the cause. The harsh voices of the featured vocalists mix incredibly well to complement the dark themes of the song, and they clearly convey all the artists’ raw emotion as their vocals crescendo into a hair-raising final chorus. Additionally, the guitar takes on an emotional riff different to that of the original which blends well with the vocals to create an almost triumphant tone as the song flows into its chorus:

“But maybe it’s time to heal, maybe it’s time to try

Maybe it’s time to deal with all the pieces in my life

Maybe I’ll sober up, maybe before I die

Maybe I’ll finally deal with all the wreckage in my life”

The striking feature of this track is not necessarily the significant differences in vocals and guitar to that of the already popular 2016 version, but the coming together of various extremely successful artists for a more than worthy cause. That being said, the eclectic talent featured on the track also proves it has a lot to offer in its own right, and should therefore be definitely listened to!

‘Maybe It’s Time’ can be streamed on Spotify, and the fundraiser music video viewed below.