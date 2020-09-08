Review: Calvin Harris and The Weeknd – ‘Over Now’; 70s Funk Realness

80 % 80 Groovy The Weeknd keeps up his success in this new funky collaboration with Calvin Harris 8

The Weeknd has taken 2020 by storm with his new album After Hours and with this track, he is certainly keeping up this momentum. Calvin Harris’ album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 was released in 2017, so this funky return will definitely have fans craving more. Their new collaboration, ‘Over Now’ has an irresistible groove with The Weeknd crooning about finally letting go of a relationship in his sultry trademark falsetto; the track feels reminiscent of 70’s and 80’s disco/funk sounds, with Michael Jackson and Prince influences permeating the song.

The accompanying CGI video also depicts The Weeknd in a technicolour wonderland, sporting giant mushrooms and shining psychedelic lights, making ‘Over Now’ the ultimate futuristic acid trip from which you won’t want to come down.

I’m sure The Weeknd will continue his ongoing success with this track and fans of his last two albums will love it as elements of Starboy and After Hours emerge throughout the song. It’s also a great funky comeback and another sure-fire hit for Harris, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for more.

‘Over Now’ is available to listen to now via Sony Music.