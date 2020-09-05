Review: You Me At Six – ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’; Worth the Wait

80 % 80 Exciting You Me At Six's heavy new track brings some much-needed punk-rock excitement. 8

It’s been a hot minute since Surrey rockers You Me At Six released a single, with their last track ‘Our House (The Mess We Made) being released much earlier this year. Their newest release ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’, however, certainly makes up for the wait and anticipation, with its different yet excitingly punchy change to the band’s style. The track takes a step back to their earlier discography which, although unexpected, provides a much-needed contrast from their pop-influenced latest album VI (2018).

Over the past few years, You Me At Six have gone through quite a journey as a band in terms of their musical style and influence. Having started as a pop-rock band in the days of their debut album Take off Your Colours (2009), to evolving into a melodic sound with their 2014 record Cavalier Youth, it’s interesting to see You Me At Six ‘s style shift back ever-so-slightly into an (almost) hard-rock phase this year. Their latest single ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’ feels as though it has come at a time in which many up-coming or pre-existing bands have begun to take a step into the ever-growing gritty punk-rock scene.

‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’ incorporates elements of heavy guitars and fast drums with the gruff but beautiful voice of lead singer Josh Franceschi to hit all the right spots as a brilliant addition to the increasingly popular punk-rock genre. Although it’s been clear in the past that Franceschi and the band can turn their hand to any genre, their skills lie in their ability to create a much more hardcore track that takes them back to their early years.

It’ll be interesting to see whether You Me At Six decide to stick with this new style for their (potentially) upcoming album, however as a stand-alone track, ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’ is a brilliant piece of escapist music that allows you to simply enjoy yourself and quite frankly rock out.

‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’ is out now via AWAL Records. Check out the music video below.