Review: The Choco La’s – Lovetalk; Feel Good Indie-Pop

80 % 80 Feel-good The Choco La's have proved their incredible talents with this uplifting and catchy track 8

South-coast trio The Choco La’s are a band you may not have heard of, but definitely one that should be on everyone’s radar. Their music is addictive. ‘Firebreather’, their debut single, was released in May, and they’ve continued the indie-pop theme demonstrated there with latest single ‘Love Talk’.

If you’re looking for some feel-good indie-pop, ‘Love Talk’ is the ideal go-to. As the trio harmonise gorgeously, combining up-beat indie with typical traits of folk, this single is the perfect demonstration of the talent the band have to offer.

Consisting of twins Jake and Luke, accompanied by Byrony, the voices of The Choco La’s blend together flawlessly. As their vocals intertwine, it’s the melody line that’s most striking. With just one listen, you’ll have it stuck in your head as your feet tap along; that’s the beauty of the song’s repetitive chorus. Unlike most repetitive choruses, though, ‘Love Talk’ avoids any sense of dullness.

As well as it being catchy, the melody is also uplifting. Written perfectly to be played on a hot day with the feel-good melody blasting loud, there is no other song more ideal for summer than this.

On finding out the single was recorded in an improvised home studio during lockdown, it’s almost hard to believe – the production sounds incredibly professional. Knowing this fact makes ‘Love Talk’ even more loveable. Home-grown and authentic, The Choco La’s are a band to keep an eye on.

Listen to ‘Love Talk’ below and check out The Choco La’s at The Edgetival! (August 14th-15th)