A Quarantine Love Story: A Review of Jaden’s ‘Cabin Fever’

80 % 80 Psychedelic 'Cabin Fever' is the perfect laidback summer tune. Psychedelic 8

Jaden has released a woozy psychedelic hip-pop tune which has been described as a quarantine love story. Jaden has said ‘Cabin Fever’ is a song made “to be listened to when the sun is setting and you’re feeling good”; it’s perfect for those long summer nights on the beach, in the park, in your garden or just watching the world go by.

The track was produced by BURNS, a producer that has worked on tracks with Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and A$AP ROCKY. BURNS is a star producer which is evident in the production of the track, which is subtle but groovy. His experience in the future house and dance pop genres really adds to the track with Jaden’s lyrics adding to the amazement of the song.

The release comes ahead of his third mixtape, The Cool Café: Cool Tape collection and if this track reveals anything it’s that this latest EP is going to be killer, with Jaden saying he hopes it’s the “best” he has ever created.

‘Cabin Fever’ doesn’t get the credit it deserves because of the leading musician on the track but it is beautifully executed and is perfect for your summertime playlist.

You can stream ‘Cabin Fever’ via MSFTSMusic.