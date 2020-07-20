Review: Jacob Collier ft. Rapsody – ‘He Won’t Hold You’

80 % 80 Sweeping Jacob Collier's latest offering is a huge, simmering ballad. 8

In the latest single from upcoming LP Djesse Vol. 3 (the third episode in a four-part series of albums), Jacob Collier uses an enjoyably sluggish rhythm section and his signature re-harmonisation to populate an elaborate ballad. The frankly ridiculous stacks of vocals lunge and swing in a very careful and very Jacob way, and the pitch-shifted spoken word which appears in between the song’s gigantic refrains is a welcome newcomer to the assortment of styles and ideas tackled by Collier already. It all contributes to a quite beautiful cut.

The teaser tracks from Vol. 3 have all been fantastic so far, and while ‘He Won’t Hold You’ is a worthy (and calmer) addition to the forming tracklist, the use of Rapsody on this track leaves something to be desired. Her verse is lovely, but is brief in the context of the song. I’d love to have seen what she brings here expanded upon, especially considering how Jacob has brought out the best in his guest performers in a very substantive way on the other stuff we’ve heard so far from Vol. 3. ‘He Won’t Hold You’ comes recommended, though, alongside much of the London-based musician’s other material.

‘He Won’t Hold You’ is available to stream now via Interscope Records, with Djesse Vol. 3 releasing August 14.