Review: BLACKPINK – ‘How You Like That’

40 % 40 Jumpin' BLACKPINK'S newest single brings a rap-filled jam evoking memories of earlier singles, but fails to live up their previous songs. 4

Their first release since ‘Kill This Love’ in April 2019, BLACKPINK is back with a new single, ‘How You Like That’, with a colourful music video to match for what people are calling their ‘comeback’ single.

It feels far more ‘out there’ than other singles such as ‘Kill This Love’ which take a step away from the pop base for tracks, and almost a different world entirely from their collaboration with Lady Gaga on ‘Sour Candy’ which featured on her most recent album release. It also continues the trend of their songs holding heavier elements, sometimes bordering on touches of other genres in the song, which is helped by the military-punk vibes of their clothing.

There was something that just drew some of the more recent BLACKPINK stuff to me, that was catchy and easy to listen to; ‘How You Like That’ feels closer to one of their earlier singles ‘BOOMBAYAH’ but at the same time, stands out as vastly different from their current repertoire.

In a way, it’s a nice way to see them taking on a new spin on an old formula for their song make-up for the new album, but for me, it just doesn’t feel as enthralling as their older work. The music video is gorgeous, as always, and recently broke the YouTube record for the biggest music video release on the platform.

‘How You Like That’ is available to listen to now via YG Entertainment, distributed via Interscope Records.