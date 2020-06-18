Review: KAWALA – ‘Ticket To Ride’

80 % 80 Sweet KAWALA's use of soft vocals and a simple but effective musical accompaniment is extremely successful in their newest single 8

This 5-piece band from London describe their musical sound as “indie meets folk meets afrobeat”, a classification of which that is certainly demonstrated in their newest single.

KAWALA‘s ‘Ticket To Ride’ depicts their sound perfectly, through clear, smooth vocals coupled with a simplistic but addictive musical accompaniment. As lead singer Jim Hogson sings in soft tones, Daniel McCarthy’s supporting vocals and soft acoustic guitar riffs assist in creating a very catchy track.

What is such a success in this single is that it’s just so sweet. Unlike other catchy tunes, the melody here is not at all irritating and is perfect for the summer evening easy-listening. As the lyrics describe a journey to freedom, the relaxed and upbeat timbres flawlessly accompany them, ultimately highlighting a tune of hope and happiness.

Having previously sold out venues such as London’s Camden Assembly and Omeara, there’s no doubt this band will continue to go from strength to strength. And with the success of this single, their catapulting to mass fame is certainly not far away.

‘Ticket To Ride’ is available to listen to now via Virgin EMI Records.