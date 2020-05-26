Review: Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande) – Lady Gaga

100 % 100 Awesome Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande come together to help us to get through the rain and find sunshine between the clouds. Triumphant 10

It may seem like a century ago, but it has only been two months since we had the first glimpse into Chromatica, Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, with Stupid Love, and now with the help of Ariana Grande, both ladies are on a mission to help us dance away our tears with their new song Rain On Me.

“It’s coming down on me / Water like misery / I’m ready rain on me” is definitely a declaration of resilience, that no matter how challenging our lives may be, we will get through it. Specially now with the current state of the world, hope and pop music are the two things that will help us get through this… Right?

I have to admit that writing this has been very hard, as I’m not as excited with new music (or anything else, really) as much these days, but this song has lifted my spirits a bit and I want you all to feel the same euphoria as me when I hear those 3 minutes and 2 seconds. We all are collectively going through so much right now, and even if it’s hard, sharing our experiences and feelings with others may be a great way to keep a piece of mind, as Ariana encourage us to do it “Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in / So I don’t lose my mind”.

And now let’s talk about the video. Nothing can stop Gaga, not even raining daggers and one of them deep in her leg, she will get through her pain by dancing in the rain. It was directed by Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and it is definitely one that will go down in history as one of her best, as the overall aesthetic of the video is spectacular and Gaga and Ariana give their all in the choreography. I may have seen it over 500 times by now… And I’m only talking about this morning.

Let’s enjoy this powerful duo’s collaboration and keep dancing or crying (or both at the same time) and celebrate that even if we are struggling, at least we are alive!

By the way, am I the only one missing the rainy weather in the UK? It has been lovely lately…

Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’ featuring Ariana Grande is available now via Interscope Records. Chromatica, Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album will be out Friday May 29th, 2020.