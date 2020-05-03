Review: Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé – ‘Savage Remix’

100 % 100 Exciting The remix is vibrant and exciting, and brings the best out of both Houston stars. 10

The Houston stars paired up to create a remix that will soon dominate the charts. All profits will be donated to help those impacted by Covid-19.

Classy, bougee, ratchet…you probably know how it goes. The hugely popular song from Megan Thee Stallion inspired a TikTok dance trend, and has already reached top positions in the charts. This new remix featuring the one and only Beyoncé feels like an actual remix, and puts fresh lyrics on the catchy track.

The iconic chorus stays the same, with some ad-libs by Beyoncé sprinkled in. Beyoncé delivers three new verses, with relatable lyrics that are bound to be used as Instagram captions – “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain”. Megan’s youth and energy bring out an exciting side of Beyoncé on the track, and references to youth culture, “hips tick-tock when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans” keep the lyrics current and relevant for today’s society. In the first 24 hours the song gained 4.5 million views on Youtube, and a new TikTok dance has already been created for it, which will no doubt become a new trend.

The song can be considered a homage to Houston, their home, as not only are there several references to the Texan city, but both singers have vowed to donate all the profits to Bread of Life, a Houston non-profit providing relief for those impacted by Covid-19. The cover art for the track features a ‘Welcome to Houston’ sign, a stallion, and a beehive, representing the two singers.

“I’m a bad bitch, she’s a savage, no comparison here” – Beyoncé’s feature on this track will no doubt elevate Megan Thee Stallion’s already large fanbase, and suggests we should expect big things from the young singer. There is no comparison here, both women shine in their own right on this track.

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé)’ is out now via 300 Entertainment.