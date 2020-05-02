Review: Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj – ‘Say So’

80 % 80 Awesome An iconic team up that doesn't quite match the original 8

Not going to lie, Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ has pretty much been at the top of my dance playlist since it’s release last year. It’s got that perfect 70s disco inspired groove that you just can’t HELP but shimmy to. Since it’s release, many people online have mashed it up with other songs, from Ariana Grande’s ‘Breathin’ to, more notably, Nicki Minaj’s ‘Good Form’, the latter of which undeniably led to this recent team up.

This new remix delves more into the heavy, hip-hop inspired vibes of the original song, opening with a killer rap from Minaj herself, before delving back into the hippy-dippy sparkle tunes of the original ‘Say So’ chorus and Doja’s own rap verse, and returning to Minaj in the final moments. It’s something fans have been asking for for months, and I for one think both singers delivered. I like a good remix that brings a whole new take on a song, and this for sure fulfils those wishes; the new version is grittier and sassier, whilst still retaining the original vibes of ‘Say So’, especially that iconic beat.

Is it better than the original? I’d say no; it just doesn’t capture the flow well enough. However, it is pretty darn close.

Doja Cat’s ‘Say So Remix (feat. Nicki Minaj)’ is out now via Kemosabe Records/ RCA Records.