Review: The 1975 – ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

Notes on a Conditional Form looks to be a very diverse album featuring a blend of different genres, and The 1975’s latest single ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ is a strong nod to 80s pop.

It seems as if the band have taken inspiration from the darker, melodic sound that Tears For Fears are known for, and they execute it perfectly. Although the song sounds strikingly different from the previous single ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ but does have a similar pop feel to some of the previous singles, most notably ‘The Sound’ and ‘She’s American’.

The signature grooving guitar that keeps driving throughout the whole song really signifies that this a song by The 1975, as well as having the ability to make you want to get up and dance. John Waugh’s saxophone solo before the bridge really adds to the retro vibe this song carries and is a release of the euphoric energy the song had been building. The sparkling synths that feature throughout the song blend well with the organic instrumentation and add to the 80s vibe that the band are trying to achieve. ‘If you’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ has the catchiest and grooviest chorus in music currently and it will have you dancing around and singing along every time you listen to it.

There is no doubt that this will be another hugely successful single for Matty and the gang and the single will definitely flourish in a live setting.

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ is available to listen to now via Dirty Hit