Review: The 1975 – Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America

80 % 80 Awesome Although it isn't a favourite among fans, The 1975's collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers will certainly bring a smile to your face. 8

Reception to The 1975 may have been *ahem* mixed over the years, but there’s no denying that they’ve certainly made their mark on the music scene. Each album explores a new concept, whilst sticking with their signature indie-pop-rock, electro and sometimes even gospel inspired sound, and from what we’ve heard so far of upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form (the second LP to come out of their ‘Music For Cars’ era), the very same can be expected when it arrives in May later this year.

The newest single to come out of it is ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’, with songs ‘Frail State of Mind’, ‘People’, ‘Me and You Together Song’ and ‘Birthday Party’ having been released over the last few months. This newest installment offers a much more personal, chilled out vibe, with lead vocalist Matty Healy being accompanied by singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers on the track, with only simple strings and an acoustic guitar to guide them as they sing of faith and belief in an otherwise disheartening narrative (the band have always been very vocal about their distaste for the world as we currently know it). The stripped back nature of the track is similar to 2016 song ‘Nana’, and offers the same hard-hitting, haunting quietness as the listener is forced to properly think about the introspective lyrics.

It’s definitely not my favourite of the newest singles so far (I’m a real sucker for the noughties boy band vibes of ‘Me and You Together Song’), but the harmonies between Healy and Bridgers are hard to not to smile at. Hopefully this means more collaborations between the band and other artists in the future, since it, in my opinion, worked real well. Understated, laid back and pretty, the newest of The 1975 only further stirs up excitement for their next LP.

The 1975’s ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ is out now via Dirty Hit.