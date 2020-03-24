Review: Vistas – 15 Years

80 % 80 Super Catchy Vistas' latest single is an upbeat, festival ready indie anthem 8

The Scottish trio, Vistas, are set to put out their debut album Everything Changes in the End on May 29th, and ‘15 Years’ is the latest single to be released from that record. The song is a thank you to those who have supported the band throughout their career and have connected to their music.

The indie-pop band know how to make a catchy song, and ‘15 Years’ is no different. The song’s positivity thrives in its dynamic drum patterns and bouncy riffs, particularly in the final third of the song when the band repeat “won’t fade away”. The lyrics and their delivery from frontman Prentice capture the band’s ability to create catchy, sing-along indie anthems that will flourish live at their gigs or at festivals. I am sure the band will have the whole crowd shouting the lyrics whilst they have a bit of a boogie.

‘15 Years’ is an upbeat, summertime, indie anthem that will instantly pick your mood up. Although the lyrics are somewhat repetitive, it is very easy to picture this song being played at a festival due to its sing along lyrics. This is another good effort from Vistas and it looks like Everything Changes in the End is going to be the perfect soundtrack to your summer.

‘15 Years’ is available to listen to now, and Everything Changes in the End is set to be released May 29th via Retrospect Records.