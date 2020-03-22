Review: The Killers – Caution

100 % 100 Brilliant The perfect lead single, 'Caution' is a powerful return from The Killers 10

After a three-year gap from their last album Wonderful Wonderful in 2017, The Killers have returned with the lead single ‘Caution’ from their highly anticipated upcoming album Imploding The Mirage.

Setting aside the disco feel from Wonderful Wonderful, ‘Caution’ is a powerful synth-rock anthem that sees the Killers return to their roots. The song features former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, Lindsey Buckingham, who adds an extra flair to the track during his unexpected guitar solo that closes out the song perfectly.

Brandon Flowers’ delivery throughout the song sees him coming to the passion seen in his older work, allowing us to see the charisma in his performance that has been missing in some of the later Killers albums. This passion can be seen particularly in the powerful delivery of the opening line of the chorus, “I’m throwin caution, what’s it gonna be?” that is sung over a euphoric combination of synths and infectious drums.

This song is the perfect lead single and has really impressed me. ‘Caution’ shows off the bands talent for making great rock songs and Brandon Flowers ability to bare his soul in such a charismatic way. If the upcoming singles from the album are just as impressive, Imploding The Mirage will be a very enjoyable record.

‘Caution’ is available now via Island Records.