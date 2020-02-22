Review: The Pussycat Dolls – React

In case you didn’t saw the news, the 30th of November of 2019 the world stopped for five minutes. Well, at least that’s what I experienced…

On that day, The Pussycat Dolls returned after a 10 year hiatus from the spotlight at The X Factor UK: Celebrity with a performance of their hit songs and the preview of a new song called ‘React’. If you haven’t seen it, you are missing one of the best performances of a girl group I have seen in a looooong time. Who doesn’t love chairs choreography with water falling from the ceiling? They know we love a chair moment, they gave it to us before in the Buttons music video, remember?

After this incredible performance I was ready to stream this new song a million times but sadly it took them more than two months to release it officially. Two VERY long months if you ask me, during this time we had Brexit, Meghxit and the start of Coronavirus. I was just hoping wouldn’t end just yet… I needed the full official version of React!

Thanks to God and Robin Antin (the creator of PCD), React was officially released on the 7th of February, and yes, it was totally worth the wait. The song is pop perfection, exactly what I expect from a girl group. And the lyrics are actually very relatable: a toxic ex-boyfriend! Valentine’s Day is over now, you can stop pretending.

And now let’s talk about the music video. Nicole, Carmit, Ashley, Jessica and Kimberly all look completely gorgeous and better than ever before. Those years apart really did them good and I’m sure that what’s coming will be even better.

The video features fire, a lot of dancing and once again, chairs and water falling from the ceiling – and that’s not a complaint at all. Overall it looks well done, fierce and empowering, it’s pretty great to see them together again. I’m sure that if this song comes at the club at 2:00am after the vodka hits, many of you will try to recreate the dancing from the music video… Well, at least I will.

I can’t believe we are one month into 2020 and they already gave us the video of the decade! Maybe that was a stretch, but you get the point.