Review: Taylor Swift – ‘Christmas Tree Farm’

Many have long been waiting for a new Taylor Swift Christmas song and finally it has come! Swift recently released ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ an adorable song in homage to her family home. This song marks her return to season music in over a decade following the release of ‘The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection’ from 2007. With the release of the track Taylor Swift tweeted ‘I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem.’ And she is not wrong, this song will soon become the new anthem for Christmas, alongside ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham and ‘All I Want for Christmas’ by Mariah Carey. The song is in true festive spirit with ringing bells and a catchy chorus. It sure puts us in the festive mood, and I hope this release leads to a potential Christmas album (one can dream).