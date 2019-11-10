Review – Frock Destroyers – Break Up (Bye Bye)

100 % 100 Unforgettable Iconic, catchy, and frocking amazing. 10

Though fans expected to love the fierce girls bands main challenge on Rupaul’s Drag Race UK, no one could predict the success The Frock Destroyers would achieve.

Having soared in the iTunes Chart to at one point place 3rd above both Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, ‘Break Up (Bye Bye) (Frock Destroyers Version)’ also climbed to 10th place in the Official Big Top 40. This came as no shock after having the chorus stuck in everyone’s head (or at least mine) since hearing it last Thursday. The vocalist for this chorus is somewhat anonymous, but sounds very similar to Little Mix‘s Jade Thirlwall, who happened to feature as a guest judge for the challenge. Considering the song’s success, I’m sure she’s at least a little upset not to be named (if it is in fact her)!

Featuring iconic lines such as “ohhh you see what you like, DDC keep it tight, you know I’m rocking it right” from Divina de Campo, whose voice you can’t help but sing it in. Baga Chipz sultry opener to the song, “Baga Chipz is stunning, Baga Chipz is class, Baga Chipz is sexy, she takes it up the (uhhh)”. To Blu Hydranga’s shoutout to her Northern Irish roots, as she prides herself on being “the hero for the gays back home”. It’s no wonder they had such massive chart success!

Not only is The Frock Destroyers ‘Break Up (Bye Bye)’ a catchy tune, but it’s also making history. This song is bringing not only gay culture, but also drag and LGBT+ culture further into the mainstream industry. Highlighting the good work that Rupaul’s Drag Race UK is doing to promote LGBT+ identities.

Considering the usual flops the UK have at the Eurovision Song Contest, it comes as no surprise that The Frock Destroyers have been put forward to compete for us in the 2020 competition. This petition so far has 5,500 signatures, and would be impressive if it actually became a reality – possibly giving the UK a chance to finally rank highly, rather than its usual boring entries. The Frock Destroyers are even raking in fame and money with this song and success, and are doing a 3-date tour stopping at Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham from 17th-19th November.

Despite The Frock Destroyers version of ‘Break Up (Bye Bye)’ having amazing chart recognition, we can’t forget to mention the flop of Filth Harmony’s version… Though they certainly had charisma, uniqueness and nerve, but the talent was somewhat missing. What with the lack of singing ability, and iffy lyrics, it makes sense that their version wasn’t the one to climb to fame. This does make Cheryl Hole’s claims that she’d be “topping all the charts now, cause I’m the number 4, 3, 2, 1” rather humorous however. As it goes, they truly had been “officially frock destroyed”!

Be sure to catch onto the craze and listen to ‘Break Up Bye Bye (Frock Destroyers Version)’ now.

Frock Destroyers’ ‘Break Up (Bye Bye) is out now via World of Wonder Productions Inc.