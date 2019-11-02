Review: Frank Ocean – ‘DHL’

80 % 80 New Direction The new track came as a shock but a beautiful one. 8

A new era of Frank Ocean is upon us, nearing the end of the decade Frank Ocean wows us with astonishing, chilled and laid-back single ‘DHL’. It’s his first release since 2017 and has been long awaited; Twitter went into meltdown over the announcement of his latest single. It takes on a different vibe compared to previous releases showing his new musical direction but is still proving to be a hit with fans.

As a huge Frank Ocean fan this song came at the perfect time, it is beautiful sounding and the mumble rap flows make for a perfect song to just chill to. This release is leaving us wanting more and I cannot wait to see what Frank Ocean has to offer this.

Frank Ocean’s ‘DHL’ is out now via Blonded.