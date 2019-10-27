Review: FKA twigs – ‘home with you’

10.0 Magnificent Hard-hitting personal rebirth from FKA twigs 10

Every release for twigs’ upcoming album has been indicative of both a personal and sonic rebirth and ‘home with you’ is no exception. Twigs continues to contort and simultaneously marry genres, yet the weird is not always the most palatable or radio-friendly.

Sonically though, it is bouncing between glorious and choral and twisty and glitchy. Lyrically, its hard-hitting stuff about returning home, during times of uncertainty. Casually spouting “Never seen a hero like me in a sci-fi” and magnificently intimate “I’d be running down the hills to be with you / And I’d have told you I was lonely too.” If you aren’t impressed by her voice or lyrics, you will be by the grand layered instrumentation. If you like twigs’ prior stuff or any Young Turks style artists (The xx, SBTRKT), then this will be a sweet addition to your sonic catalogue.

FKA twig’s ‘home with you’ is out now via Young Turks Recordings.