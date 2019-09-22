Review: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey – ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’

80 % 80 Pop perfection Music royalty joins forces on this near-perfect pop track, but it could have been even bigger and better considering the immense talent of the three artists involved. 8

Pop royalty Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have joined forces on this the lead single to the soundtrack of the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, set to premiere on November 15, 2019. Going up against such competition as ‘Independent Woman Pt.1’ sung by Destiny’s Child for the original film, Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey have all eyes on them to produce a similarly iconic pop-culture moment.

‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ definitely packs a punch. Each of the talented songstresses bring a different dynamic to this track that would have felt incomplete if someone were missing. “I make my money, and I write the checks” sings Cyrus with confidence and attitude in abundance, as if she were one of the film’s leading angels herself. Grande spearheads this track with her quintessential sweetness and angelic vocals, but still reminds us “Don’t call me Angel / Boy you ain’t got me right”. In comes Del Rey, for whom the fast-paced and aggressive beat of the song is slowed down to ensure that her verse doesn’t seem out of place, and she doesn’t disappoint, bringing her classic sultry and bluesy vocals to warn us “I fell from Heaven, now i’m living like a Devil”.

The track however just misses the mark to be celebrated on the same level as its past competition, but I mean, who can beat Destiny’s Child? Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey have still released a solid accompaniment for the Charlie’s Angels reboot.

‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ is available now via Republic Records.