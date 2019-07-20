Review: PVRIS – ‘Death of Me’

Alt-pop trio PVRIS recently released their new single ‘Death of Me’, their first release since their 2017 album ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’. This is the first taste of their upcoming album since being signed with new label Reprise/Warner Records. ‘Death of Me’ shows PVRIS’s musical growth and their move towards melodic electro synthpop.

‘Death of Me’ opens with emotive lyrics “this love looks like a loaded gun” Lynn Gunn (vocals) exemplifies that the love between her and her lover has grown toxic later comparing it to death. PVRIS have a tendency to give love connotations to death, this can be seen in previous hits like ‘Walk Alone‘. Love being closely linked to death shows that the love Lynn Gunn is discussing has been toxic or the intensity of such emotion is making it hard to see life without love, even if its toxic.

PVRIS are well-known for using religious imagery and closely linking religion with death, this is evident in the chorus which alludes to previous song ‘Demon Limb’s from Paris EP (2014). In line “I’m falling, fading, and seeing angels”, however a contrasting difference between Death of Me and Demon Limbs is that instead of falling to hell she is seeing angels. This represents a more positive reflection on relationships/mental health and not only shows PVRIS musical growth but also personal.

PVRIS two year break has definitely been worth it as Lynn Gunn’s vocals shine through taking her already amazing voice to the next level. Though PVRIS have taken a more synthpop route in their musical direction they still stick to their twisted dark lyrics which is typical of PVRIS. You can catch PVRIS at Reading/Leeds Festival 2019.

PVRIS’s ‘Death of Me’ is out now via Reprise/Warner Records.