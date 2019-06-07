Review: King Princess – ‘Cheap Queen’

80 % 80 Chill Tune King Princess is a rising star in the pop scene, and new single 'Cheap Queen' is a first look at her upcoming debut album, die to be released later this year. 8

Up-and-coming singer/songwriter King Princess has just released another single, entitled ‘Cheap Queen’. The New York musician has quickly become a rising star since the release of her breakthrough single ‘1950’ last year, as well as her debut EP, Make My Bed. After playing some of the biggest festivals in the US, she will be releasing her debut album later this year.

‘Cheap Queen’ stays true to King Princess’ standard chilled out synth pop vibe. Even at 20 years old, it’s obvious as she releases more singles that she has a clear goal and a solid definition of the music that she wants to create. The chorus of “I can be good sometimes / I’m a cheap queen / I can be what you like” is catchy and the laid-back synth makes for a great listen.

King Princess brings some memorable lyrics with ‘Cheap Queen’, singing “All of my girls get up early and stay up late / They drive all the way to the west side to see my face / That’s good love”. Her image of self-confidence makes her all the more intriguing to listeners.

‘Cheap Queen’, although more subtle in sound, packs a punch and stands as a highlight in King Princess’ discography. This singer is going somewhere, and this single creates plenty of anticipation for her upcoming album.

King Princess’ ‘Cheap Queen’ is available now via Zelig Records.