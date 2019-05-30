Review: Halsey – ‘Nightmare’

100 % 100 Play it on Repeat Halsey doesn't hold back, marking the start of her most ambitious musical era yet 10

“Now I lay me down to sleep / I pray the Lord my soul to keep / If I shall die before I wake/ I pray the Lord my soul to take…”

This is an ominous way to start a song if I’ve ever heard it. But Halsey’s bold intro perfectly matches the powerful energy of her latest single, ‘Nightmare’. It’s the singer’s first solo release this year and has allowed her to showcase her darker side.

‘Nightmare’ is chaotic in the best way imaginable. The song shifts from the softer, slower verses to the screaming choruses at breakneck speed, stopping and starting so aggressively it leaves you struggling to catch up. Halsey’s latest single is an ode to anger, a testament to her strength and activism.

The lyrics are like nothing we’ve ever heard before. Song writing has always been Halsey’s real strength, but ‘Nightmare’ is above and beyond. Fans who are accustomed to her more lighthearted and radio-friendly lyrics might be taken aback by the darkness she sings about here. But this just allows her to connect with her listeners in a more significant way than we’ve ever seen. I’ve found myself thinking about this song a lot – it’s only been out a week and I know it’s going to be one of my most listened to tracks of 2019. The lyrics are too real to the point it can get uncomfortable, making it one of the most greatest songs Halsey has ever released.

‘Nightmare’ is not just one of the most emotional tracks we’ve heard from Halsey, but arguably one of the best releases of this year. This is one to play on repeat.

Halsey’s ‘Nightmare’ is available now via Capitol Records.