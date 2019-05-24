Review: GoldLink – ‘Zulu Screams’

100 % 100 Absolute Banger One of the most creative artist of this generation shows again why he was nominated for a Grammy only last year. 10

GoldLink has yet again produced another smashing hit in ‘Zulu Screams’, a billiant new single featuring production from Maleek Berry. After GoldLink’s critically acclaimed album At What Costs, we never thought he could get any better. However, yet again GoldLink has shown his amazing musicality and produced a song that breaks away from traditional hip-hop, instead using other musical influences to create a whole new sub-dimension of music.

GoldLink seems to have been strongly influenced by African beats in the new track, creating a raw sound by combining this with elastic rhythms and funk with hip-hop percussion. GoldLink is part of the DMV (rappers from DC, Maryland and Virginia areas) who incorporated hip-hop with go-go beats and this demonstrates the unique sound behind ‘Zulu Screams’. The afrobeats of this track are in part thanks to the production of Maleek Berry. He did a fantastic job on the chorus doing the song justice. GoldLink’s smooth rap flow over the track demonstrates his natural creativity.

After the success of At What Cost, which led lead single ‘Crew’ to be nominated for a Grammy, fans are impatiently waiting for GoldLink’s next upcoming album. ‘Zulu Screams’ allows us to get an insight into what’s next to come. GoldLink is one of the most creative artist of our lifetime and his latest single proves this.

‘Zulu Screams’ is available now via RCA Records.