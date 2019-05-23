Review: Citizen – ‘Big Mouth’

100 % 100 Solid Banger An amazing track with a strong bass, Citizen have yet to disappoint. 10

Ohio based five-piece band Citizen are an extremely underrated pop punk band with an average of just under 300,000 listeners on Spotify. They are most well-known for their emo banger ‘The Night I Drove Alone’, which is a song that captures your attention and was an anthem of my early teens – as well as many others who went through an emo phase in school. Citizen have now debuted a brand new song in ‘Big Mouth’.

The song starts with a simple but effective bassline which is perfect for the hand-banging chorus. Its intense guitar riffs and strong bass presence show that this song will be shouted along with the band while it is being performed live, and would allow epic mosh pits in true indie rock style. Citizen have proved with this record that they are a band that can grow with their fans portraying a completely different side to them compared to their 2013 debut album Youth.

This track comes 7 months after the release of ‘Open Your Heart’, a single released a year after their third studio album As You Please. This leaves fans to speculate if their fourth album will be released in the near future.

‘Big Mouth’ is available now via Alternate Side.