Review: Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘Too Much’

60 % 60 Just catchy Carly Rae Jepsen releases a brand new track just ahead of her latest album - but is it anything new? 6

Pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen released a new single, ‘Too Much’ on the 9th May, just ahead of her latest album, Dedicated. This track is about taking things too far, in life and in love, showing off Jepsen’s personality and talent for creating a catchy song.

In ‘Too Much’, Carly Rae Jepsen captures the relatable situation of questioning everything you do, and the tendency to be excessive and “doing anything to get to that rush” as she sings in the chorus.

Her latest track is certainly catchy – especially with a chorus that will stay in your head all day – and the message is a good one that many of her listeners can relate to in a strong way. Apart from that, ‘Too Much’ isn’t the most memorable song we’ve heard lately, especially with the non-stop releases we’ve had in the last few weeks. A good tune, but with all its competition, ‘Too Much’ isn’t going to be a contender for the title of ‘Song of the Summer’.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s latest album, Dedicated, is available now via Schoolboy/Interscope Records. Watch the music video for ‘Too Much’ below.