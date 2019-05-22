Review: Madonna ft. Quavo – Future

60 % 60 Well.... A positive quality of this single is the message of equality and unity behind it, the rest is up to you to decide. 6

30 years after the legendary Madonna released Like A Prayer she releases another hit featuring the rapper Quavo. ‘Future’ is considered by many critics as a desperate attempt to stay relevant, however considering Madonna’s age it is impressive she still has it in her to have such danceable, high-energy songs. On 18 May Madonna performed the track at the Eurovision Song Contest and showed the true message of this song, which is unity and peace. There is a hopeful nature in this song that all the negativeness of today’s world and the past will not be prevalent in the future, with Madonna proclaiming:

“Not everyone is coming to the future

Not everyone is learning from the past

Not everyone can come into the future

Not everyone that’s here is gonna last (Gonna last)”

The Latin-inspired trumpets and reggae influence demonste her new musical direction into the hip-hop scene, with rapper Quavo adding to this with his appearance on the track. The self-proclaimed Queen of Pop released this single in anticipation for new album Madame X (out 14 June) which emphasises a new era for Madonna. The Madonna of the ’80s now seems like a completely different person with her new releases of this year. Personally I am not a fan of ‘Future’, however the song does hold an important message and is probably the only thing that saves the song from being a total train wreck.

‘Future’ is available now via Interscope Records.