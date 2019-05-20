Review: YONAKA – ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’

100 % 100 Bloody Amazing YONAKA are taking the world by storm and if the album is as good as this single they will definitely soon become a known name within the alternative rock scene. Are YONAKA the next big thing? 10

Brighton based four-piece band YONAKA just released their title track for their new album (out 31 May) ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’. They formed in 2014 and have taken the world by storm ever since, discovering their own distinct sound and creating their own brand of alternative rock in the process. The morning of their new release (17 May) record label Fuelled by Ramen announced they had signed YONAKA, label which consists of artist such as Paramore and The Front Bottoms. Theresa Jarvis (vocals) told NME in 2017 “We’re aiming seriously big, the biggest”, and this single shows that ambition and goal to strive for greatness.

As explained on the YONAKA Instagram page, this song is for anyone struggling or going through a hard time, feeling low and stuck. YONAKA asked their fans to reach out to someone and talk to someone when feeling low proclaiming “you are not alone”. This sends an important message to fans out there and embodies the importance of talking openly about mental health in today’s climate. ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’ comes out at the perfect time considering it’s currently Mental Health Awareness Month.

‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’ is a head-banging hit and the start of the song draws you in for more, through the intense vocals and strong hook which is the perfect opener for a live show. Theresa never disappoints with her amazing vocal range and George Edwards (guitar), Alex Crosby (bass) and Rob Mason (drums) have shown off their remarkable instrumental ability. Their growth shows a huge transformation from their first single ‘Run’ released on SoundCloud.

‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’ is available now via Asylum Records.