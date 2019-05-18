Review: IDLES – ‘Mercedes Marxist’

80 % 80 Unstoppable Bristol punks IDLES are back with an electric new single. 8

IDLES are back with their first single since the release of their critically acclaimed 2018 album Joy as an Act of Resistance. ‘Mercedes Marxist’, which was originally supposed to be on the album according to lead singer Joe Talbot, shows us the IDLES have no intention of stepping back from their trademark high-energy punk sound.

With the single’s fast drum beat and vicious vocals, it’s clear that the Bristol punk band are keeping up with the momentum they gathered with Joy as an Act of Resistance. As is usual with the Bristol-based group, the lyrics are cutting and memorable, beginning and ending with the line “Forgive my crippled head / Our revolution’s dead”. This song is powerful, and deeply personal to the band, who have never been a group to shy away from strong emotions.

Following the announcement that album number three is on its way, ‘Mercedes Marxist’ gives fan a glimpse of the future for IDLES. It’s clear that thy have great intentions to follow up their previous album, and this track raises hopes across the music industry of another fantastic record from IDLES is coming soon.

IDLES’ new single ‘Mercedes Marxist’ is available now via Partisan Records.