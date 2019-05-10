Review: Taron Egerton – ‘Rocket Man’

80 % 80 Impressive Taron Egerton builds the hype for 'Rocketman' with a great version of a classic in the first release from the soundtrack 8

The recent release of actor Taron Egerton singing Elton John’s iconic ‘Rocket Man’ is the first taste of his depiction of the singer in the upcoming film Rocketman. Unlike other musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody, the actor will be taking the lead on vocals. This single, which will be found on the film’s soundtrack, proves the Egerton has really risen to the challenge of portraying Elton John. The fact that the vocals aren’t an exact match serves in his favour – he sounds similar enough to please fans of Elton, but just distinct enough to intrigue the audience. This version of ‘Rocket Man’ is really well done, and adds to the high hopes of film and music fans alike. Maybe trusting the lead actor to pull off the vocals was a risk for the filmmakers, but it’s a risk that has certainly paid off.

The Rocketman soundtrack will be released on the 24th May via Interscope.