Review: Jonas Brothers – ‘Sucker’

Yes, you heard me right. The Jonas Brothers are back, and arguably they have given us their best song yet. Released six years after the boys decided to pursue solo careers, ‘Sucker’ is an edgy love song about the loves in their lives.

Undoubtedly, the boys have grown up a lot since they last released music as a trio. With Kevin and Nick married, and Joe seemingly deeply in love, the boys are able to present a new dimension of love in this recent single, as opposed to the romantic songs they released in their teens and twenties. Whilst there aren’t many subliminal messages behind the creation of this song, the lyrics, and the accompanying video, clearly display the happiness the boys feel in their lives today, especially due to their ladies.

Famously, Nick married Priyanka Chopra in December of last year hence the lyric in the first verse ‘I’m feeling heat in December when you ‘round me’. As the rest of the song unfolds, it’s clear the boys were keen to dedicate this work to the women in their lives. For Kevin, this would be his wife of almost 10 years, Danielle; for Joe, his fiancé Sophie Turner. This is further emphasised by the aforementioned video, filmed in Hertfordshire, which features all three of these leading ladies in a slightly goofy, yet charming, depiction of an extravagant game of love.

Perhaps aptly release and the commencement of Women’s History Month, it is easy to say the boys have succeeded in leaving behind their image as teen icons with this edgy hit that has already earned its place on many people’s playlists. Give it a listen, and you won’t regret it; you might even feel like you are 10 years old again.

‘Sucker’ is available now via Republic Records.