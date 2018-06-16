Review: Sigala ft. Fuse ODG, Sean Paul & Kent Jones – ‘Feels Like Home’

100 % 100 Summer Hit An absolute banger! People will be listening to this every summer for years to come, it will help define the genre of tropical house.

‘Feels Like Home’? Feels like summer. The latest single from Sigala is unarguably going to be a summer anthem of 2018, with its optimistic lyrics and tropical beat, the song just conjures up images of beach parties in the Caribbean, dancing until the sun comes up. The hit English DJ Sigala – who has previously worked with Ella Eyre and Paloma Faith, amongst others – has called upon Fuse ODG and Sean Paul for the vocals of the track, both of whom have unmistakable voices, perfect for such a song like ‘Feels Like Home’ to become a tropical house hit.

The single is the latest release from Sigala’s upcoming debut album Brighter Days, which is set to contain at least five top 10 UK singles including ‘Easy Love‘ and the Ella Eyre-featuring ‘Came Here for Love’. The song is filled with positive lyrics such as “It ain’t where I live / But where the good vibe is / It feels like home”. In my opinion, it is about being united through music, being welcomed into a community by a good “vibe”. It’s not what you’re used to but feels strangely familiar. A song about acceptance no matter what your background.

Sigala’s ‘Feels Like Home’ will undoubtedly go on to be one of the hits of summer 2018, and be played for summers to come.

‘Feels Like Home’ is out now and Sigala’s Debut Album Brighter Days is out 21st September via Ministry of Sound. See Sigala live later this year on his UK Brighter Days tour.