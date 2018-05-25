Review: Shawn Mendes – ‘Where Were You in the Morning?’

80 % 80 Confident The Canadian heart-throb shows that he's done some growing up with this new and sultry track. 8

Ahead of its release on Friday, 19 year old singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes just dropped the fourth track from his upcoming self-titled album – and it’s undoubtedly a song that fans have been waiting for patiently for a pretty long time. In a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, Mendes revealed how he accidentally posted a clip of ‘Where Were You in the Morning?’ on his Snapchat story back in October whilst trying to send it to friends. The video was only online for 45 seconds but that was long enough for his fans to get hold of it, so the anticipation for his take on a one night stand has been intense.

So far, all of the songs from Mendes’ third studio album have shown a significant shift in his sound compared with his previous LPs. The singer has named Kings of Leon and Justin Timberlake as being some of the influences that have led to this transition, and this latest track notably has much more of an R&B vibe to it.

The lyrics showcase Mendes’ soft side, and depicts him finding himself alone in the morning following a romantic encounter the night before, where he “can’t help wondering why” the lover in question “didn’t leave a number”. It tackles a more mature topic compared with the very romanticised relationships previously touched upon by the singer, and further proves how this new album appears as a timeline for Mendes’ growth, both as an artist and as a person.

‘Where Were You in the Morning?’ is out now via Island Records.