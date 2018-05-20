Review: Tom Grennan – ‘Barbed Wire’

80 % 80 Soulful Tom Grennan continues his rapid rise to indie stardom with another enticing release, that is both incredibly powerful and entertainingly upbeat. 8

One of the country’s most exciting new singer songwriters, Tom Grennan, has returned with his soulful new single ‘Barbed Wire’. The London-based artist has acquired recognition for his inherently grizzly rasp that draws through all of the work in his fledgeling career. In Grennan’s previous singles like ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ and ‘Something In The Water’ the husky vocals are distinct and charismatic, but rarely has he found the embroiling passion and rugged emotion of this latest single.

‘Barbed Wire’ consists of gritty and rogue lyrics that are evocative of the song’s title, pointed in delivery and incredibly fervent. Combined with Grennan’s typical upbeat indie melodies, the single is anthemic and uplifting all the while. Grinding out the lyrics “So don’t let people hold you back/ Gotta stand tall and aim higher/ Don’t touch the barbed wire” in the chorus, the charming 23-year-old maintains his ability to bang out instantly memorable tracks as well as developing his edgier sound beyond mere aesthetics. An emotive bridge provides us with the lyrics “If you walk in your shadow/ Led by shepherds then you know”, elevating the song to poignant heights that Grennan had yet to reach in his previous releases. There are very few indie male solo artists out there who can rival this effortless approach to producing consistently excellent music and the soulful nature of ‘Barbed Wire’ shows that the youngster is pulling ahead of his field.

With a European and UK tour on the horizon, ‘Barbed Wire’ is sure to be one of the most anticipated performances of the budding singer’s set list. Since his big break featuring as the vocal artist on Chase & Status’ 2016 track ‘All Goes Wrong’, Grennan has gone from strength to strength, and the release of this latest single only continues along this trend.

‘Barbed Wire’ is out now via Insanity Records